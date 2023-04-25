A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and political activist, Dr Arthur Kennedy, does not welcome the idea of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) leading investigations into reports on illegal mining.

According to him, the outfit is comprised and too beholding to the government to produce comprehensive and authentic results on the menace.

“I do not trust the CID to properly investigate this. I think that they are comprised and too beholding to the government,” he said on the JoyNews’ AM Show on Monday, April 24.

The US-based medical doctor said the situation requires a Parliamentary hearing in order to deliberate on how to make small-scale mining legal while ensuring it is environmentally friendly as well as beneficial to the country.

Dr Kennedy lamented the rising issue of state capture where affluent political actors who contribute to the success of candidates seek to rake in benefits from the state.

“We are watching the unravelling of this fourth republic and the country,” he said.

He has, therefore, called on all Ghanaians not to sit aloof while things are getting out of hand.

His comments in the wake of some top government officials being fingered in illegal mining, according to a leaked report by the former Environment Minister, Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.

He has since been subjected to criticism as some implicated person has debunked the allegations with many of them saying the facts have been misrepresented.