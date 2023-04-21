Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Commey has dismissed claims by the former Environment Minister, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng that he is involved in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

He has stated unequivocally that he has never engaged in or supported illegal mining as contained in the said report.

Mr. Commey’s reaction comes after Prof Frimpong-Boateng, in a 36-page document addressed to the President, the Chief of Staff, and the police named some presidential staffers he alleged were involved or interfered in the fight against galamsey.

He mentioned many names including the Director of Operations at the Presidency.

In a rebuttal issued by Mr Commey and copied to Adomonline.com, however, he said there was no iota of truth in the assertion of the renowned cardiothoracic surgeon.

“There is no point prior, during and after the appointment of the said Minister have I called, texted or even assigned anyone to seek favour in respect of engaging in illegal mining to warrant his unsubstantiated allegations against me,” Mr Commey stressed.

He has, therefore, threatened to seek legal redress if Prof. Frimpong-Boateng failed to prove the allegation against him.

“I, therefore, challenge him to prove beyond reasonable doubts claims I was either promoting or engaging in illegal mining or I would use available legal means to protect my hardwon reputation” he added.

Below is a statement from Lord Commey

The report said to have been submitted to the Chief of Staff (CoS) cites me as an example of persons supporting or engaging in illegal mining.

“There are appointees in the Jubilee House that are doing or supporting illegal mining or interfering with the fight against the menace. Examples are Lord Commey, Charles Nii Teiko, and Frank Asiedu Bekoe (Protozoa),”

For purposes of setting the records straight, I wish to state without shred of doubt that I have never engaged in or supported illegal mining as contained in the said report.

There is no point prior, during and after the appointment of the said Minister have I called, text or even assigned anyone to seek favour in respect of engaging in illegal mining to warrant his unsubstantiated allegations against me.

I therefore challenge him to prove beyond reasonable doubts claims I was either promoting or engaging in illegal mining or I would use available legal means to protect my hardwon reputation.

Until proven otherwise, I would urge all to treat the claims of Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng with the contempt they deserve.

God Bless our homeland Ghana

Lord Commey

Director of Operations at the Presidency