Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, is convinced they will recover after the club’s poor start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians has recorded just a win after four games played.

Hearts of Oak kicked off their season with a defeat against RTU before recording a narrow 1-0 win over Nsoatreman FC.

However, the Rainbow Club were stunned by Bofoakwa Tano before sharing spoils with Dreams FC last Sunday.

Hearts of Oak now sit in the relegation zone and will face Heart of Lions in the matchday five games at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Sunday.

Speaking at the club’s Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, October 11, Togbe Afede XIV reflected on the impact of the team’s poor performance.

“I think that Hearts is on a good course the outlook is very good. It’s unfortunate the performance so far in the current league has not reflected what this board has done. Very soon am sure we will be able to deliver and we will all be happy but in any case, we are on the right course,” he added.