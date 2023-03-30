Nigerian superstar, Davido has confirmed he is officially married in his first interview after going on a hiatus.

After bearing children with four different women, the billionaire’s son has finally settled down with his third baby mama, Chioma.

The confirmation is coming months after rumours went rife that he had to perform marital rites in order to bury their late son, Ifeanyi.

In an interview with comedian Kie Kie, Davido said he took six months off to reflect on his life, career and all happenings that struck him in a short period.

Within that period, he said he found the need to settle down with Chioma whom he had publicly declared love for and assured her since 2018.

“I’m married,” he said while flashing his silver ring.

According to him, in the period when they were mourning his son, they travelled together on an Island, just two of them, to cool their heads off.

Now at age 30, Davido said he hopes the loving future he envisioned comes to pass.

Davido and Chioma Rowland became a power couple in 2017 after they were spotted hanging out.

In 2018, they formalised their relationship in a song titled ‘Assurance’ after which Davido surprised her with a ring and a Porche car.

Five years on, Chioma is no longer a Rowland, but the latest in-law of the Adeleke family.