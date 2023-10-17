Chris Hughton insists the Black Stars will be ready for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.

As part of preparations for the tournament, Ghana came up against Mexico in an international friendly game at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

However, the Black Stars recorded a 2-0 defeat against CONCACAF champions on Sunday, with both goals being scored in the second half.

Speaking ahead of the second friendly game against the United States of America on Wednesday dawn at Nashville, the former Brighton and Newcastle United boss is convinced the team will be ready for the tournament despite the recent uninspiring performance.

“I am quite sure that we will be ready. We will be prepared for sure” he told the Ghana FA website.

Ghana has been housed in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.

The 34th edition of AFCON is expected to take place from January 13 until February 11, 2024, with Ghana opening their account on January 14 against Cape Verde.

