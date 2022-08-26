Piesie Esther, a renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, has narrated how a pastor absconded without paying her after performing at a church programme with her band.



Talking to Amansan Krakye about her past experiences, the ‘Wayε Me Yie’ crooner said that sometimes gospel artistes are only given fruit juice and pastries after performing for a pastor at a church programme.



She remarked: “In the past, when we come to perform at a programme, then we tell you the pastor that we came with a band so humbly bless us a bit so that we can continue with the work we’re doing.



“But sometimes after the programme, you might not even see the pastor who invited you for the programme and I remember I had an experience like that some time ago,” Piesie Esther said on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.



She narrated: “I went to perform at a pastor’s programme at Twifo Praso with my band who were up to 10 and after the programme, we had no idea where the pastor had gone to so I had to sort all of them out with my own money.



“Even up till now, I have not gotten that money back after the programme and this makes us feel worried and sometimes some gospel musicians are given Don Simon and meat pie after performing at a church programme.”