Heavy rains destroy teachers' residence in Asante Akyem Dukusen

Residents at Dukusen in Asante Akyem district of the Ashanti region have been displaced after heavy rains.

The affected residents include teachers of Dukusen MA Primary School.

The roof of their bungalow was ripped off, rooms were floods destroying properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

The residence, provided to them by the queen mother is their only place of abode.

The teachers are now displaced as the bungalow is now uninhabitable.

They have called for urgent assistance for a decent accommodation.

