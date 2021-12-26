The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has warned of thundery showers in three regions of the country.
This, according to the GMA, is on the back of a band of clouds observed over the maritime environment and the coastal sector.
A statement indicated this is expected to produce rains with varied intensities within the Greater Accra, Central and Western Regions.
The Agency explained the probability of occurrence is 70%.
“Updates will be issued as and when necessary,” the statement assured.
