The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has warned of thundery showers in three regions of the country.

This, according to the GMA, is on the back of a band of clouds observed over the maritime environment and the coastal sector.

A statement indicated this is expected to produce rains with varied intensities within the Greater Accra, Central and Western Regions.

The Agency explained the probability of occurrence is 70%.

“Updates will be issued as and when necessary,” the statement assured.

