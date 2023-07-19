Hearts of Oak have been ordered to pay an amount of $14,0002to its former coach Slavco Matic by FIFA over a breach of contract.

Matic, who replaced Samuel Boadu on a two-year deal, was forced to leave the club following a defeat against Great Olympics midway through last season.

The Serbian trainer was chased out of the training grounds by the fans of the club.

He was forced to drag the Ghana Premier League club to FIFA with claims that the club owed him due to a breach of his contract, but Hearts say they’ve referred the matter to their lawyers.

“Accra Hearts of Oak has received a ruling from FIFA regarding a case brought against it by its former Coach, Slavko Matic,” a statement from Hearts said.

”The ruling directed that the Club pays USD 14,002 as amounts outstanding for remuneration (prorated), reimbursable and 2 months breach of contract (after the supporters forcibly prevented him from training).

”All other claims by Matic were rejected by FIFA. We wish to state that, the position of FIFA agrees with the Club’s own position and thus the club had already proceeded to pay Mr Matic weeks ago the amount (less loans he took which he did not mention to FIFA).

”We have referred the matter to our Lawyers and will update the public on any further developments,” it added.

Meanwhile, Hearts are currently without a head coach after parting ways with interim manager David Ocloo.

The club is yet to appoint a new head coach ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

