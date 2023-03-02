National Chapters Committee spokesperson, Kobby Jones, has called for the sacking of Slavko Matic ahead of their game against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

This follows the Phobians’ 1-0 defeat against Great Olympics on Wednesday in the matchday 19 games.

Hearts of Oak will host Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Ahead of the matchday 20 game against their sworn rivals, Jones has called for the dismissal of the Serbian trainer.

According to him, the 43-year-old is not good enough to steer the side to victory.

He added that David Ocloo, who is the assistant coach, should lead the side.

“We will not allow Matic to lead Hearts of Oak to play against Asante Kotoko,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We will not allow him to train with the players at Pobiman. The game on Sunday is very important for us the supporters.

“He [Slavko Matic] is from Serbia; if anything happens, he will leave, but we will endure the pain.

“He has sacked all the senior players and now the team is failing to perform. We will not allow that to happen.

“We don’t need the services of Matic because we are even told that he does not listen to the board chairman.

“We know the management are in charge of the team but we will prevent the coach from holding training today.

“We will support David Ocloo, who is the assistant coach to lead the team for the Kotoko game.

“If the management does not agree, then it means they are happy with what is happening but we will not allow that,” he added.