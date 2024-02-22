Ghanaian singer and social media personality, Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall has deactivated her Instagram account with over four million followers.

This comes after she pleaded guilty in the $2 million romance scam case on Wednesday, February 21.

She had been accused of being a part of a Criminal Enterprise based in Ghana that committed a series of frauds against individuals and businesses in the United States, including romance scams. In May 2023, she was faced with six charges for her alleged involvement.

The United States Attorney’s Office website says the socialite pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money. This charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Hajia4Real, a few days prior to her guilty plea, had already deleted all the content on her page.

However, following the news, many fans noticed they were not only unable to access the content on her page but clicking on her page came with a notice informing them the page had been removed.

Meanwhile, Hajia4Reall also agreed to pay forfeiture for $2,164,758.41 and make restitution in the same amount.

She is awaiting judgment.

Background

Hajia4Reall was extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over her alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam locally called ‘sakawa’ targeting older, single Americans, in May 2023.

Prosecutors said she was charged with conspiracy to commit and committing wire fraud and money laundering, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment.

She was also charged with receipt of stolen money, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail, and conspiracy to receive stolen money, with a maximum of five years.

According to the prosecution, from at least in/or about 2013 through in/or about 2019, the Influencer was a member of a Criminal Enterprise based in Ghana that committed a series of frauds against individuals and businesses in the United States.

The Enterprise, they indicated, frequently conducted the romance scams by sending the victims emails, text messages, and social media messages that deceived the victims into believing that they were in romantic relationships with a person who was, in fact, a fake identity assumed by members of the Enterprise.

Once members of the Enterprise had successfully convinced victims that they were in a romantic relationship and had gained their trust, they convinced the victims, under false pretences, to transfer money to bank accounts the victims believed were controlled by their romantic interests, when, in fact, the bank accounts were controlled by members of the Enterprise.

The prosecution noted that Hajia4Reall received money from several victims of romance frauds whom members of the Enterprise tricked into sending money.

Among the false pretences used to induce victims to send money to Hajia4Reall were payments to transport gold to the U.S. from overseas payments to resolve a fake FBI investigation, and payments to assist a fake U.S. Army officer in receiving funds from Afghanistan.

In total, Hajia4Reall controlled bank accounts that received over $2 million in fraudulent funds from the Enterprise.

But, the socialite initially pleaded not guilty to all charges in May 2023 and was later released on bail.

On June 26, 2023, she reiterated her innocence in a now-deleted post on Instagram. She expressed appreciation to her fans for “your love and prayers showed to me during these difficult times.”

She added that it is only a matter of time before she is vindicated.

“There is time for everything, and the world will come to know the truth, and my story will be heard,” she wrote in the caption.

