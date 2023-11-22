Ghanaian socialite, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia 4 Real has change her lawyer ahead of her trial in the United States of America (USA).

She opted for Ms. Eleanor Fast of ‘The Fast Law Firm PC’ after cutting ties with Adam Cortez, her former lawyer who had been working with her from the beginning of the case in November, 2022.

Mona appealed to the US court for a change in Attorney on 8th November, 2023 and was granted on 9th November, 2023.

But her reason for the change is still unknown.

Ms. Fast in her plea before the trial asked the court to be granted 60 days so she could adequately familiarise herself with the case which was initially scheduled for November 13th.

However, the court granted her 45 days to make all the necessary preparations.

Hajia 4 Real is facing charges of fraud in a $2million romance scam case in the United States of America after she was extradited from the United Kingdom.

See document below:

ALSO READ: