There is heavy security deployment in Danso, a community in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti Region, as residents vehemently oppose government’s Community Mining Programme in the area.

Fearing further environmental degradation and a potential threat to their water security, residents have vowed to resist the implementation of the programme.

On Tuesday, residents staged a protest, expressing their strong disapproval of the programme.

They pointed to the rampant destruction caused by illegal miners, who have decimated major water bodies in the community to back their argument.

The residents expressed deep apprehension that the community mining project would exacerbate this situation, jeopardizing their only source of potable water.

Further fueling their discontent, the residents lamented their lack of involvement in the programme.

They asserted that, they have been excluded from the decision-making process, despite the programme’s direct impact on their community and livelihoods.

The community mining programme was expected to be launched by the government on Wednesday, November 22.

The District Chief Executive for Bosome Freho, Kofi Adu Amoateng, acknowledged the heightened security presence in Danso, emphasizing that the deployment is intended to maintain order and prevent any disruptions to the launch of the programme.

