Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo Markin, has disclosed the government’s ambitious plans to expand access to quality education by establishing new universities in Ghana.

Addressing attendees at an event held at Bradford University, he said government is dedicated to enhancing higher education opportunities.

Mr. Markin said the establishment of new universities in Mampong, Akrodie, Bunso, and Kintampo is a pivotal step towards this goal.

He indicated that, these institutions are strategically positioned to bolster teacher education and elevate the overall standard of tertiary education across the country.

He said, “Additionally, the government is making significant strides in supporting students financially through the “No Guarantor” policy under the Student Loan Trust Fund. This initiative is aimed at breaking down financial barriers for students seeking higher education by eliminating the requirement for a guarantor.

“This policy allows students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue their educational aspirations without undue financial burdens, signifying a substantial increase in the numbers of students seeking tertiary education.”

Mr. Afenyo-Markin stated that these educational initiatives are part of the government’s strategy to achieve a 40% Gross Tertiary Enrollment Ratio by 2030 and to adjust the science-to-humanities ratio to 60:40, in line with the Education Strategic Plan 2018-2030.

“The establishment of the new universities and the implementation of supportive financial mechanisms for students underscore the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality, accessibility, and relevance of tertiary education in Ghana.”

“Our goal is to nurture a generation equipped for Ghana’s economic and social advancement. Recognizing challenges in access, equity, and quality, we’ve embarked on initiatives to elevate our tertiary education system. This includes upgrading teacher education, embracing international partnerships, and preparing our graduates for the global job market.”

