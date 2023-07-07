Akua Sylvia, the chief of Aducraft furniture and interior, recently celebrated her marriage, becoming the newest addition to the league of young boss-ladies who have tied the knot.

Her exquisite style and that of her stunning bridesmaids have taken social media by storm, captivating everyone with their elegant ensembles.

For the pre-wedding photoshoot, the beautiful bride, Akua, donned a black lace spaghetti strap dress that accentuated her charm. Complementing her flawless makeup, she radiated sheer elegance.

The groom, Nana, looked equally dashing in a black suit accompanied by a stylish blue tie, exuding sophistication and grace.

On the day of the wedding, Akua stole the show in a magnificent corseted green bridal robe while getting her makeup and hairstyling done. The intricate details of the robe added an extra touch of grandeur to her ensemble, making her a vision of beauty.

Meanwhile, all eyes were on the handsome groom as he made a majestic entrance at the wedding venue. Draped in a classy kente wrap and adorned with gold jewelry, he commanded attention.

To complete his ensemble, he sported well-designed native sandals that harmonized perfectly with his attire, showcasing his impeccable sense of style.

ALSO READ: