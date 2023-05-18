It all started for me as a National Service Person who got posted to a manufacturing company. Those were the words of female carpenter, Dorcas Naa Koshie Yeboah.

Speaking on the M’ashyase3 show on Adom TV, she recounted that making a simple mistake got her moved from the company’s reception into doing manual work which involved climbing heights.

She indicated that she got unto her boss’ bad side when she got a client’s order wrong.

“I made a mistake with a client’s order, the person mentioned green and not knowing that there were different shades of green, I chose the wrong colour.

“My supervisor was so angry with me and said I made him lose money. We made customised roofing sheets so when you get an order wrong or a customer’s colour wrong, it can’t be given to another,” she said.

According to her, after her first and very bad experience at work, she wanted to quit but her mother encouraged her to be resilient.

With her hard work and distinctness among her co-workers, the company retained her.

“When the one year was up and I wanted to escape, I received an appointment letter. Out of the lot, only two of us myself and a male were given appointment letters for our good work ethics. Even other companies reached out to me.”

She mentioned that because she was a woman doing a male-dominant job, most clients prefered her to her male colleagues.

She is a native of James Town and the second of five children and an old student of O’Reilly Secondary School and Koforidua Technical University.

