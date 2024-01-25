In a bid to enhance intra-regional business and promote continental unity, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed Ghana’s intention to make entry into the country visa-free for Africans.

The announcement was made during the launch of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues organized by the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) in Peduase, Eastern Region.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized Africa’s vast resources and youthful population, asserting that the Africa cannot be poor.

With over 60% arable land to feed the global population, he highlighted the need for collective efforts to harness Africa’s potential.

Acting CEO of APN Secretariat, Njack Kane said the dialogue would focus on innovation in business, fostering partnerships, and sharing ideas to propel Africa forward through business and production.

Chairman of KGL and Ghana Investment Promotion Center, Alex Dadey, emphasized the role of the private sector in wealth creation, calling on African leaders to create a conducive environment for private sector growth.

He cited positive examples of public-private partnerships, including their collaboration with the National Lottery Authority.

The Executive Secretary for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) stressed the importance of African nations inventing their future through initiatives like AfCFTA.

Former President of Mozambique, Joachim Alberto Chissano, Chairman for Africa Forum, expressed optimism that the dialogue would yield fruitful results to accelerate growth in Africa.