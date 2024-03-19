Manchester United’s rising star, Kobbie Mainoo, has received his maiden call-up to the England senior squad.

The midfielder’s standout performance in United’s thrilling 4-3 victory against Liverpool during the FA Cup quarter-finals caught the attention of selectors.

Initially slated to join the England Under-21 squad during the current international break, Mainoo’s trajectory took a swift turn when the Football Association (FA) announced his promotion to the senior team.

England is set to take on Brazil at Wembley this Saturday, followed by a clash with Belgium at the same venue next Tuesday, in friendly matches crucial for fine-tuning their squad ahead of the European Championship in Germany later this year.

Despite also being eligible to represent Ghana, Mainoo has opted to pursue his international career with England.

Having previously showcased his talent at Under-17 and Under-19 levels, Mainoo’s exceptional form for United this season has fueled calls for his inclusion in the senior setup.

While initially left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad last week, Southgate acknowledged Mainoo’s progress but emphasized the importance of allowing him to develop steadily.

Meanwhile, there has been interest from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as well.

Dr. Randy Abbey, an Executive Council member of the GFA, confirmed the association’s eagerness to recruit Mainoo for the Black Stars, expressing admiration for his talent and indicating a desire to collaborate with him and other promising players, both domestically and internationally.

“The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams,” he told The Times in February earlier this year.

“Kobbie is definitely one of such incredible talents, and the Association will love to work with him and many like him at home and abroad,” he added.

