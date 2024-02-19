Arsenal legend, Ian Wright has called for the inclusion of Kobbie Mainoo into England’s squad for the upcoming international break, citing the young midfielder’s maturity and composed playing style as standout qualities.

Mainoo, an 18-year-old Manchester United player has been a revelation in the ongoing 2023/24 Premier League season, boasting a tally of 14 appearances and one goal.

Following Mainoo’s noteworthy performance in United’s hard-fought 2-1 win against Luton on Sunday night, Wright, a renowned figure in Premier League history, voiced his support for the midfielder’s inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Wright believes Mainoo’s ability to maintain composure in high-pressure situations demonstrates his readiness for the international stage.

Kobbie Mainoo has to be in the next England squad. Such maturity in chaotic conditions that we've not seen from a England player in a long time. Impressed every time I watch him. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) February 18, 2024

As Southgate prepares to announce his next set of call-ups in the upcoming weeks, with friendlies against Brazil and Belgium on the horizon at Wembley next month, there is a growing buzz around Mainoo potentially making the cut.

Having previously played for various England youth teams, Mainoo is poised to make the leap to the senior squad with aspirations of competing in Euro 2024.

However, Mainoo’s international future is not solely tethered to England.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reportedly expressed interest in recruiting the promising talent, given that both of his parents are of Ghanaian descent, which makes him eligible to represent the Black Stars.

Randy Abbey, an Executive Council member of the GFA, mentioned in an interview with the Times that the Association is closely monitoring Mainoo’s progress and is keen on having him play for Ghana.

FIFA’s international eligibility rules allow Mainoo to switch allegiances since he has only represented England at junior levels.

However, should Mainoo make four competitive senior appearances for England in 2024, his eligibility to play for Ghana would be permanently forfeited.