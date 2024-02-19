Since the first reported cholera outbreak in Ethiopia on August 26, 2022, the Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) have continued to respond to the ongoing outbreak with technical and financial support from WHO and other stakeholders.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken a significant step towards combating cholera in Ethiopia by setting up 17 standard cholera treatment centers across the country. This initiative, which is critical for saving lives, ensures that those affected receive rapid and effective care and treatment.

A Cholera Treatment Center (CTC), is a self-contained medical facility that operates 24/7 and has its own general services such as bathrooms, showers, kitchen, laundry, morgue, and waste area, as well as stocks and resources namely medical and logistics supplies, water, and electricity.

To improve the availability, accessibility, and quality of patient care for cholera treatment, WHO has established 17 standard CTCs in 8 regions of Ethiopia, including Addis Ababa City (2), Afar (3), Amhara (1), Central Ethiopia (2), Dire Dawa (1), Oromia (2), Sidama (2), and Southwest Ethiopia Peoples’ Region (4).

These CTCs have a 718-bed capacity with designated rooms for screening and triage, observation, admissions (female, male, and special care), recovery, waste disposal, laundry, chlorine preparation, kitchen, and morgue. They are equipped with medical equipment. Establishing these CTCs followed discussions with local health officials and community members to prevent environmental contamination and pollution.

To prevent cross-infection within the CTCs and to maintain standard infection prevention precautions, the layout was demarcated with fencing, and each area/room was labeled accordingly. Water supply, storage, distribution, and handwashing facilities were installed.

To guide healthcare workers providing services at CTCs, WHO has also printed, distributed, and posted standard case management and follow-up protocols for CTCs. Community participation and ownership were stressed as important for the proper utilization of CTCs during the handover ceremonies of CTCs to the respective regional health bureaus in Southern Ethiopia and Oromia regions by Dr. Patrick ABOK, WHO Ethiopia Emergency Preparedness and Response team lead.

