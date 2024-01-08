The Black Stars of Ghana will face Namibia in a pre-Africa Cup of Nations friendly game later today at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Chris Hughton and his charges have been in camp since January 2 and held their training session at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese behind closed doors.

All players invited for the 2023 AFCON tournament are currently in camp in Kumasi except Mohammed Kudus who arrived in the country early hours of Sunday.

Kudus’ arrival was delayed due to a slight injury he was nursing. The West Ham United attacker is expected to join camp today but will not be part of the team for the game.

The Black Stars on Sunday held their first training a the Baba Yara Stadium also behind closed doors.

After intensive preparation, the readiness of the Black Stars will be tested when they come up against the Brave Warriors at the Baba Yara Stadium later tonight.

Kick-off for the game has been scheduled at 20:00GMT.

Collin Benjamin and his side who have been paired Mali, South Africa and Tunisia in Group E have been camping in Ghana for the past week.

Namibia played Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities, a game that ended in a stalemate.

The Black Stars, whose performance have been questioned in recent games will hope to put up a good performance as they seek to end the country’s 42-year trophy drought in Ivory Coast.

After the friendly game, the Black Stars will depart for the tournament on Wednesday, January 10.

Meanwhile, Ghana is in Group B for the tournament and will face Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.

The Black Stars will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, and then face Egypt at the same venue four days later.

The team will wrap up their group phase games against Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.