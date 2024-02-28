The five-member committee tasked with recommending a new coach to the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has submitted their report.

GFA President Kurt Okraku received the report on February 27, 2024, and now the Executive Council will review the recommendations to make a decision.

Chaired by Mark Addo, the GFA Vice President, the committee was formed after the dismissal of former head coach, Chris Hughton, who faced scrutiny due to the Black Stars’ disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Ghana’s early exit from the tournament, managing only two points with a loss to Cape Verde and draws against Egypt and Mozambique, prompted the need for a thorough coaching evaluation.

The committee, responsible for identifying suitable candidates, interviewed numerous applicants and compiled a comprehensive report for the GFA’s consideration. Mark Addo disclosed that over 500 coaches applied for the vacant Black Stars coaching position.

Speculation in local media points to Otto Addo as the frontrunner for the head coach role, with former Ghanaian international, Michael Essien potentially joining as assistant coach.

Upon finalizing the coaching decision, the GFA plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and other stakeholders for support.

The announcement of the new head coach for the senior national team is anticipated next month, ahead of the team’s preparation for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali in June.

The committee, composed of Banker, Kojo Addae Mensah, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Opoku Nti, a Ghanaian football legend, and William Kartey, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, played a crucial role in this process.

READ ALSO