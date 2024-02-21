Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to settle on Michael Essien as the next coach for the Black Stars.

The country’s football governing body is yet to announce a new head trainer for the senior national team following the dismissal of Chris Hughton after Ghana’s poor performance at the just concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

However, multiple reports have emerged suggesting that, Otto Addo is leading the race to be reappointed as Black Stars coach.

Charles Taylor

Taylor, who featured for the two biggest clubs in Ghana expressed his confidence in Michael Essien.

According to him, Otto Addo was given the chance in the past and did not execute his role to satisfaction hence the need to recruit Essien and his cohorts from the 2006 squad.

“Nothing good will come from Otto Addo. He has coached the team before, and there is nothing positive you could pinpoint from his first stint,” he told Onua FM.

“Does that mean we should consider all past coaches who qualified us for the World Cup?”, he quizzed.

He further remarked that, the likes of Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, and Laryea Kingston should be handed the job as they have the experience and competence to excel in the role.

“We must know that the right people are available to revive Ghana football. I would suggest that we consider Michael Essien for the coaching job. Essien together with Stephen Appiah and Laryea Kingston are bold former players who will stand their ground and instill discipline in the playing body” Taylor said.