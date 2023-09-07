RuffTown Records signee, Wendy Shay, has advised creatives to get spiritual backing to be able to excel in the industry.

According to her, talent is not enough; it takes faith in one’s object of worship to complement their hard work.

Speaking to Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Twitter Spaces on the success stories and challenges of women in showbiz, Wendy mentioned that no artiste can get to the top without spiritual fortification.

“Every artiste you have seen on top is not doing what they are doing carnally. I go by the mantra ‘work hard and have faith.’ Hard work goes hand in hand with faith.

After working hard, going to the studio, recording songs, doing whatever you do, you should also seek for [sic] spiritual back-ups. None of us do what we do carnally. It is either you are in the light or you are in the darkness. This is what a lot of underground musicians don’t know. It is either you believe in God or Jesus Christ or whatever you believe in, to order your steps for you. I mean, if you do it with your natural strength, you’ll get tired and discouraged,” she intimated.

Wendy Shay who is currently out with ‘Every Man Cheats’ and ‘Heartless’ recently said in an interview on TV3 that she had a lot of spiritual attacks when she stepped the threshold of the music industry.

“Music is a spiritual journey; it has profoundly shaped the woman I am today. It has made me more attuned to the spiritual dimensions of life and the intricacies of the industry I belong to. Growing up in Germany, I never experienced anything like this, but upon coming to Ghana, I had to embrace the spiritual aspect,” she said.

After five years of being in the music industry, Wendy has chalked a lot of successes, won topmost awards, topped international charts despite scathing criticism of some of her actions.

She also said on Joy FM’s Twitter Spaces show, Joy Entertainment Unpacked that, in spite of challenges she has faced as a woman in the music industry, she is bent of scratching her full potential.

