The Managing Partner at Marfo & Associates, Gary Nimako Marfo, has been appointed by President Akufo-Addo to serve as the board chairman for the National Lottery Authority (NLA).



He is transitioning from his previous role as the board chairman of the Gaming Commission.

The reassignment of Mr Nimako Marfo was communicated through a letter dated 7th March 2024, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.

Copies of the letter were forwarded to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff at the Office of the President Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Minister for Interior, Henry Quartey, and Minister for Finance, Mohammed Amin Adam.

“I have been directed by the President of the Republic to inform you that effective Monday, 11 March 2024, you have been reassigned to chair the Governing Board of the National Lottery Authority pending receipt of the constitutionally required consultations with the Council of State,” the President’s letter read.

“Kindly prepare your handing over notes as the Chairperson of the Gaming Commission (the “Commission”) and deliver same to the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission pending the appointment of the new Chairperson.”

“The President thanks you for your service to the Commission. Please accept the President’s best wishes,” the appointment letter further read.

