The Minority in Parliament is calling for a public inquiry into the activities, reports and fallouts of the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

In addition, the Caucus aww nois calling for an inquiry into the arrest of former Environment Minister and IMCIM Chairman, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

To the Minority, the arrest of the former Minister was misplaced, since the state ought to have seen him as a whistleblower and not humiliate him the manner it’s doing.

The Ranking Member on the Lands and Forestry Committee, Rashid Pelpuo, made the call at a press briefing in parliament on Tuesday.

Mr Pelpuo said the fallouts and reports show that government appointees and the government itself were deeply involved in the wanton distraction of the Ghanaian forest.

Aside from the inquiry, the Minority is asking for a review of a number of mining regulations that will bar individuals and companies from mining in forest reserves and forest covers.

The Caucus, forthwith is asking government to halt the activities of the community mining which it sees as an activity that transforms into galamsey.

