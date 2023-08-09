Former Ayawaso West Wuogon National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant Fred Nuamah has been appointed a member of John Mahama’s national campaign team ahead of the 2024 election.

Mr Nuamah disclosed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem following his decision to withdraw from contending against his best friend, John Dumelo.

Although he did not emphatically state what role he would play in the campaign, he noted that it also informed his withdrawal from the contest.

“What lies ahead of us is bigger, and the withdrawal is in the interest of the party. Mr Mahama invited me to help with his national campaign team, and as a dedicated member of the NDC, I prioritize the party’s unity and his Excellency’s project aimed at rescuing our country, but nobody should think I was coerced to bow out,” he said.

Despite his initial determination to contest the seat at all costs, Mr Nuamah has declared that being a parliamentary candidate is not mandatory.

He stated that he believes he can serve his people and the NDC without going to parliament.

“I believe working on Mahama’s team is far better,” he added.

