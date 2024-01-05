A disqualified aspirant from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vying for a parliamentary seat in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency has made startling allegations, claiming that he was offered money to withdraw from the race in favour of the incumbent MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

According to Sammy Kwabena Amankwah, he rejected the monetary offer, a decision that led to his disqualification following a vetting process on Wednesday.

Amankwah, expressing his discontent, revealed that there were also attempts by high-ranking individuals and party executives to convince him to step aside.

Despite facing pressure, Amankwah stood firm, emphasizing the calls from his constituents for him to lead and bring about the change they desire.

Expressing his frustration with the situation, Amankwah announced his intention to appeal his disqualification, portraying it as a larger scheme not just against him but also against the youth of Ghana.

He argued that the disqualification undermines the potential of young leaders, citing examples like J.A Kufuor, who became a minister at the age of 28.

Asserting his commitment to the cause, Amankwah declared, “I am going to fight not just for myself but for every youth. This will be a challenging journey and battle.”

If the disqualification holds, Lydia Alhassan is poised to run uncontested in the upcoming race.

However, the Greater Accra Regional NPP secretary, Daniel Odarlai Parker, has refuted Amankwah’s claims.

ALSO READ:

Play the video attached above for the aspirant’s interview: