A Conflict and Security Analyst, Colonel (Rtd) Festus Aboagye, says the Office of the President could have employed other alternatives to debunk allegations of orchestrating politically motivated changes within the hierarchy of the Ghana Armed Forces.

On December 4, the Presidency in a statement, dismissed claims that suggested an intention to use the military to brutalize citizens during the December 7 elections.

Colonel (Rtd) Aboagye believes this action was wrong since the allegations merely began on social media, adding that a response on the matter gives credence to the rumors.

“I don’t think the government should have reacted as it has done. You see it’s the reciprocity, the equivalence of the two communications.

“A social media communication can not be elevated to the level of a presidential statement. These rumors are not new, they have been in circulation for some time last year,” he said on JoyFM’s Newsnite.

He explained that if President Akufo-Addo wanted to prevent the issue from festering, he should deploy his communicators to media houses to debunk the claims.

“So deploy your communicators as we all know happens all the time. Excuse my language Richard Ahiagbah comes to Metro whatever and then he debunks his conspiracy.

“You deploy them on the radio channels and so on to respond because the channel that was used was not an official channel. It could be fake news,” he added.