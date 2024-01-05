Celebrated actress and producer Funke Akindele is beaming with pride after receiving what she describes as the best news regarding her latest film, ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ which has grossed an impressive N1 billion.

In a remarkable achievement, Akindele has become the first Nigerian producer and the fastest Nollywood film ever to attain such a milestone at the box office, achieving this feat within just a month of its release on December 15.

This outstanding accomplishment has propelled her to new heights within the Nigerian film industry, earning her widespread praise and congratulations from various quarters.

Funke Akindele initially gained recognition for her iconic role as ‘Jenifa’ in the 2008 comedy-drama that bears the same name.

Building on the positive feedback she received, she expanded her influence as a producer, creating acclaimed series such as ‘Industreet’ and ‘She’ – productions that shed light on the deceptive nature of the celebrity lifestyle.

Notably, the top three highest-grossing movies on the list are all credited to her, including ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ ‘Battle on Buka Street,’ and ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga.’

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude, Akindele appreciated her Ghanaian fans for their unwavering support in continuously enjoying her masterpieces.