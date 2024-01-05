Former Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has called on the team to take it step by step with the hope of making an impact at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The senior national team in the last edition of the AFCON suffered a shocking elimination at the group phase in 2021 in Cameroon.

However, Addo, who masterminded Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar says the team would need to be at their best from the start if they are to do well in Ivory Coast.

“Everything is possible just…it is very important to take it step by step. Nowadays there are no weak teams. Everybody can defend which makes it very difficult for Ghana and the first step is to qualify for the next stage, that is, to survive the group stage- to finish as best as possible and maybe get easier opponents in the following round,” he told GTV Sports+ in an interview.

“It’s a young team that comes together. It is not easy to put all the things together at these championships (AFCON), anything can happen.

“There’s no weak team anymore. You have to earn your wins very hard. Once we get a good start, it makes the following games easier,” added the Borussia Dortmund assistant coach.

The Black Stars are in Group B of the AFCON and face competition from Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.

Ghana, who have gone 42 years without lifting the envious trophy will hope to end the drought.

The 34th edition of the AFCON will kick off from January 13 to February 11.