The Special Prosecutor has filed 11 new charges against three former officials of the Northern Development Authority (NDA) and a private man standing trial for suspected procurement breaches and corruption-related offences.

The four were initially cited for procurement breaches in the special prosecutor’s investigative report.

However, the prosecution on Tuesday prayed the court to allow a withdrawal of the initial charges and substitute that with the 11 new charges.

The court presided over by Justice Ankomah Eric Ansah owing to the withdrawal struck out the old suit and discharged the accused persons.

The accused persons however pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges that were levelled and were admitted to bail to the sum of GH¢2,000,000 with two sureties each.

The accused have been ordered to submit their passports at the registry of the High Court and not to leave the jurisdiction without informing the court.

The sureties have been ordered to make an undertaking that should the accused persons fail to appear in court, they shall pay the bail sum to the state.

Prosecution has also been directed to file disclosures by April 18, 2023.

Case Management Conference has been fixed for May 2, 2023, with a possibility to open Prosecution’s case that same day.