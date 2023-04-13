A former District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Sawla district in the Savanna Region, Mandariwura Isaac Dramani Mumuni, has passed on.

The politician passed away in Accra on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 after a short illness.

The late Mandariwura Dramani was a relative of the former President, John Dramani Mahama, paternally. They are both descendants of the same grandfather.

Prior to his death, he was the chief of Mandari.

He was pronounced Mandariwura from Jaaga royal gate on March 28, 2022 by the Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area.

The Council, in collaboration with the family are making the necessary arrangements to transport the body from Accra to Bole, where he will be buried.

Mandariwura Isaac Dramani Mumuni will be buried at the royal cemetery in line with Islamic rites.

