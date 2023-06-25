The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially closed nominations for its presidential Primary.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Samuel Mbura, the Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, revealed that 10 people have successfully filed their nomination forms.

He added that one person who picked nomination forms, Nana Oppong Odeneho, in a letter to the elections committee, communicated his decision to withdraw from the race before the close of the exercise.

“Eleven people picked nomination forms, as we peak 10 of them have filed. So far for the 10 people, per the party’s timelines, the vetting committee, chaired by former Speaker of Parliament Mike Ocquaye, will begin their vetting from 3rd to 6th of July,” Mr Nimako noted.

He added that when the vetting process ends, the party will get to know whether there will be a special electoral college or otherwise.

“In the party’s arrangement if we happen to have five of them being recommended (by the vetting committee) then there will be no special electoral college,” he explained.

His comment comes after 10 candidates filed their nomination to participate in the NPP’s presidential primary in November.

The candidates are Dr Mahmudu Bawumia, Joe Ghartey, Alan Kyerematen, Boakye Agyarko, Dr Konadu Apraku, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Kwadwo Poku, Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyapong and former MP Francis Addai Nimo.

