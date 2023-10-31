Morocco, Portugal and Spain confirm interest in hosting FIFA World Cup 2030™ (www.FIFA.com), with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay confirming interest in hosting celebratory games; Declaration of interest from Saudi Arabian Football Federation received for FIFA World Cup 2034™; This first step will be followed by thorough bidding processes for both FIFA World Cup™ editions, with the hosts to be appointed by the member associations gathered at FIFA Congresses.

FIFA has received the following declarations of interest as per the bidding process and regulations approved by the FIFA Council (https://apo-opa.info/40l4LId) on 4 October 2023:

FIFA World Cup 2030

Moroccan Football Association

Portuguese Football Federation

Spanish Football Association

Centenary celebration:

Uruguayan Football Association (one match)

Argentinian Football Association (one match)

Paraguayan Football Association (one match)

FIFA World Cup 2034

Saudi Arabian Football Federation

As established in the Bidding Regulations (https://apo-opa.info/3QinC1V) approved by the FIFA Council, the FIFA administration will conduct thorough bidding and evaluation processes for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup, with the hosts to be appointed by FIFA Congresses expected to take place by Q4 2024.

In accordance with these regulations, the FIFA administration will conduct a targeted dialogue with bidders, to ensure complete, comprehensive bids are received and evaluated against the minimum hosting requirements as also previously approved by the FIFA Council. This dialogue will focus on the defined priority areas of the event vision and key metrics, infrastructure, services, commercial, and sustainability and human rights. Following this, FIFA will publish its evaluation reports and, should those requirements be met, the member associations gathered at the FIFA Congress will appoint the hosts of the respective competitions.

All relevant documents, including the bid books and the bid evaluation reports, will be published on FIFA.com.

The minimum hosting requirements form the basis of the bidding processes, as outlined in the following documents:

FIFA World Cup 2030 – Overview of Hosting Requirements (https://apo-opa.info/47hquDj)

FIFA World Cup 2034 – Overview of Hosting Requirements (https://apo-opa.info/3FDW2Y3)

Further details on the bidding processes are available on the respective microsites:

FIFA World Cup 2030 (https://apo-opa.info/3MqxLJ0)

FIFA World Cup 2034 (https://apo-opa.info/3SkSLEy)

