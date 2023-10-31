Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr has extended his contract until 2027.

The Brazil international, 23, has scored 63 goals in 235 games and won nine trophies with Real, including the 2022 Champions League.

Vinicius, whose contract was set to expire next year, joined for £38m as an 18-year-old from Flamengo in 2018.

“Hello Madrid fans, I am very happy to renew my contract. It is a dream for me,” he said in a video clip on Real’s social media.

“I hope I can continue here for many years, scoring many goals and winning many titles. Thank you very much for the love. Hala Madrid!”

On Monday Vinicius was sixth in the voting for the men’s Ballon d’Or, won by Argentina forward Lionel Messi and was awarded the Socrates Award for his work off the pitch.

Vinicius started a foundation that is building schools in poor areas and investing in education in Brazil.

During his time at Real, he has won two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, two Club World Cups, the Copa Del Rey and the European Super Cup.

However, he has been subjected to racist abuse by opposition fans on several occasions.