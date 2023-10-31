Despite winning their 8th title in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC) is already preparing to retain the title, according to Headmaster, David Odjidja.

“We take it as a project. Last year when we came with the 7th trophy, there were jubilations all over. But the next day, the boys started working towards this trophy. It took less than 24 hours for them to go back to start work” Odjidja said in an interview on Citi FM.

Odjidja explained that, the contestants undergo nerve-wracking training for two years in order to prepare for the competition. “The boys were selected in Form 1, two years ago. They have been working throughout vacations.”

The Headmaster of PRESEC emphasized the importance of the trophy to the school’s 85th anniversary. “This trophy is badly needed for the celebration,” he said.

Odjidja also revealed that, the students were feeling anxious when Achimota School was whipping them in round 4 with the True/False question segment.

“It was quite a terrible experience, especially when you are sitting right in the hall,” he said. “But the comfort was before the start of round 4, we had a great gap, and we were still counting our hopes on the final round. Fortunately, we thank God Achimota School didn’t close the entire gap. We knew we could still trust God, but it wasn’t easy at all” he said.

Odjidja expressed appreciation to the parents of the contestants for allowing their wards to be part of the NSMQ competition. “I want to thank all the parents of these boys, they have all done well. I want to also thank all stakeholders for supporting and associating with us.”

PRESEC secured 40 points at the end of the competition, while second-placed Achimota School scored 28 points. Third-placed Opoku Ware School had 23 points.

PRESEC was awarded GH¢70,000, with Achimota School receiving GH¢50,000, and Opoku Ware receiving GH¢35,000.

The school has won the title two consecutive times and holds the record with eight victories.