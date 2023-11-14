Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko,David Ocloo believes FC Samartex 1996 was more determined to get the three points against them.

In the matchday 10 games, the Porcupine Warriors who had suffered back-to-back defeats against Nsoatreman FC and Dreams FC lost by a lone goal over the weekend.

Former Kotoko midfielder, Emmanuel Keyeke scored the only goal as the Timber Boys sealed the win.

The defeat leave the Reds at the 16th on the Premier League table with 10 points out of a possible 30.

Speaking after suffering their third consecutive defeat, Ocloo said they went into the game with a game plan but the home side were more determined and focused to record the win.

“We came with a game plan, but Samartex were more determined, and they wanted it more than us but during recess, we also re-strategised and came in but it’s unfortunate we couldn’t score,” coach Ocloo observed.

Asante Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways when they host defending champions, Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in the matchday 11 games this weekend.

