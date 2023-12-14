FC Samartex 1996 head coach, Nurudeen Amadu says they want to keep improving their performance.

He also hints at winning the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title.

Samartex currently sits top of the Premier League log with 26 points after 14 games played.

Amadu’s side has recorded eight wins, two draws and four defeats.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Nurudeen Amadu who replaced Annor Walker before the start of the season stressed the need to improve on the previous season’s performance, while regarding winning the league as a bonus for the young club.

Nurudeen Amadu

“As a young club, if we win the league that would be good for us, but we want to improve upon last season’s performance and even if we don’t win the league, we should be among the top four,” he said.

FC Samartex will hope to continue their impressive when they travel to play Bibiani Gold Stars in the matchday 15 games at the DUN’s Park on Sunday.

