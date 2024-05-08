A man and his two-year-old son have been crashed to death by an overspeeding vehicle near Jukwa on the Twifu Praso to Cape Coast Highway.

The two were on their motorbike when the vehicle ran over them, killing them on the spot.

According to an eyewitness, the minibus driver lost control in an attempt to overtake another vehicle but crashed into the motorbike and veered off into a bush.

About 14 passengers onboard the commercial vehicle with registration number CR-553-16 also sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) for medical attention.

The bodies have been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

The Jukwa Police Command has also commenced investigation into the accident.

