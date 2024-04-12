The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says the lack of access routes affected effective fighting of the James Town and Madina Market fires.

According to the GNFS, the extreme congestion of both places made it difficult for them to put out the fire.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the fire outbreak at the Madina market on April 10, the Assistant Divisional Officer 1 (ADO1) Alex King Nartey, said the firemen faced challenges in putting out the fires because they could not move the tenders.

According to him, apart from the unavailability of access routes, the market was not properly mapped out, and fire hydrant were unavailable.

“The lack of access routes and poor mapping of the market made the fire spread faster,” he said.

ADO1 Nartey stated that the GNFS managed to prevent the fire from spreading, thus salvaging about 1000 stores, shops and adjoining properties after nine hours of fire fighting.

He stated that the fire started around 9pm; affecting about 200 stores but the cause remains unknown.

The Assemblyman for the area, Abdul-Jalil Yakubu who was there to assess the situation bemoaned the extent of the damage.

He assured that he would liaise with the appropriate authorities and stakeholders to map out modalities.

The April 10 inferno at the market ravaged goods and properties until it was finally subdued around 5:30 am on Thursday morning.

In a related development, fire gutted over 500 wood­en structures at a slum at Jamestown in Accra on Tuesday, April 9 leaving hundreds of people homeless.

According to the Assistant Divisional Assistant, just like the Madina Market fire, there were no access routes for fire tenders.

“Accessibility to the site of fire was difficult as structures had been built too close to each other,” ADO1 Nartey said.

“Most of the fire outbreaks would be avoidable if best practices on fire safety are adhered to,” he added.

