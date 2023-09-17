339 officer cadets comprising of 210 males and 129 females have graduated from the Fire Academy and Training School (FATS).

This is after nine months of intensive and vigorous training which spanned 36 weeks, involving 13 weeks of attachment and fieldwork, followed by 23 weeks of intensive training at FATS in Accra.

The graduating officers who were taking through Leadership and Management Principles of Officership, Mess Ethics, Organizational Behaviour, Corporate Image Development, Public Speaking and Media Relations, Operational and Fire and Rescue courses were charged to exhibit the highest sense of professionalism, responsibility, loyalty and dedication to duty and the service at all times.

Of this cohort, 188 Officer Cadets joined directly, while 151 are existing Serving Officers who met the prerequisites for promotion and the training.

The Intake XXIII Officer Cadets were Commissioned as Assistant Divisional Officer Grade II (ADO II) to mark the completion of their Training Programme with a well attended and colourful parade held on the Addisu Square at James Town in Accra.

The parade was inspected by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.