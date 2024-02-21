The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ketu North, Edem Agabana has expressed confidence in securing a significant lead in the polls in this year’s parliamentary elections.

According to him, he will not only win due to his personal attributes but largely due to the strong support of the party in his constituency.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Edem Agbana noted that he wouldn’t have the same level of confidence if he were to contest in another constituency.

“I am confident that on December 7, I will win the elections in Ketu North with a wide margin not necessarily because of what I bring to the table but because of the goodwill of the party. If I contest in another constituency, I wouldn’t have this kind of confidence. The dynamics are different and those constituencies don’t have the goodwill of the people,” he said.

Watch video below: