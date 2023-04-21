The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will undertake maintenance works in some parts of the Greater Accra region.

According to ECG, the maintenance work is to allow the power distributor to improve its service delivery.

The power company in a notice stated that the work is scheduled to start on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.

According to ECG, areas to be affected as a result of the exercise are; Tesano, Abeka, Alajo, Caprice, North Kaneshie, Santana market, Achobo best, Kouttam, Poly product, Kane em, Duraplast, Ashfoam.

The rest are Qualiplast, Corona, IPNL Romarong, Fowrewin Ghana, Panasonic, Polytex, Poly Craft, Piccadilly, Top Packaging, Deco plast, Innolink, Burger King, Winners Chapel, Volta Garments and Ghihoc Distillery.

“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” the power distributor added.

Below is the full statement: