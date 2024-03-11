The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a transformer upgrade within its operational areas.

In a statement on March 11, the ECG stated six hundred and thirty (630) distribution transformers within communities across our operational areas have been identified to be full due to increased demand.

However, the situation may result in blown fuses and broken conductors causing outages, especially during the peak load period (7:pm 11:pm) in the affected areas.

“Customers within the under-listed communities/localities are therefore advised to report any localized outage or voltage fluctuations to the ECG Call Center on 0302-611611 (also

available on WhatsApp), or reach us on our social media handles via ECGghOfficial (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for prompt rectification.”

Full statement below:

READ ALSO: