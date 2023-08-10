FA Cup champions, Dreams FC have visited the Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, ahead of their Africa campaign.

The Ghana Premier League side will represent the country in the 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup.

The Still Believe lads defeated King Faisal at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese to lift the prestigious trophy.

Ahead of their maiden participation in the Confederations Cup, Dreams FC officials and some players today, August 10 visited the Sports Minister with the trophy.

Speaking at the gathering, General Manager Ameenu Shardow assured the sector minister they will improve their squad to make the country proud.

Dreams FC officials

“We have made all the efforts to prepare the team well for this challenge,” he said.

“The technical and playing body have been boosted with some quality additions and we’re confident we will do well,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Sports Minister also assured the side of government support and also charged them to perform.

“As a representative of the nation, it is our expectation that you put up a very good show,” he said.

“Ghana’s performance in African club competition in recent times have not been inspiring and it’s our hope that Dreams FC changes this narrative this season.

“We will do our best to offer all the support required to help you perform well,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC have been paired with Guinean side, Milo Stars in the preliminary round of the game.

Dreams FC will be hosted at the General Lansana Conte Stadium in the first leg on Saturday, August 19 before the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on August 25.

Other members that joined the team to visit the Sports Minister include Greater Accra RFA chairman Samuel Aboabir and Dreams FC President Mohammed Jiji Alifoe.

Abdul Karim Zito was also part of the delegation representing the technical team with Abdul Jalilu also leading a team of players.