Nigerian actress, Halima Abubakar, has urged ladies to desist from dating married men.

According to her, living a quality life of being responsible with good moral virtues is the best.

The renowned film star, who took to her Instagram page to give the advice, urged ladies not to make the same mistake she made by dating someone’s husband.

According to her, being a side chick to married men is morally wrong.

“No do side chick o…see u soon. Find a side business and leave people’s husband. Don’t make the mistake I made…The idea is to be morally right,” she wrote.

Halima Abubakar stressed that she did not want others to experience what she went through when she made the mistake of entering into a relationship with a taken man.

She expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers, for their constant prayers, love, and encouragement. She encouraging them to live a life they would be proud of.

The actress added that having a side business is far better than being a “side chick”.

“Live a life you would be proud of. Thank you all for all the prayers and encouragement and love. I am on a new part to a new life; strive to be new and stay safe and morally upright,” Halima wrote.

Halima Abubakar is a model, actress, television personality, philanthropist, and multiple award-winning member of the Nollywood industry.

