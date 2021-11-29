Fire has gutted the house of Nollywood actress Didi Ekanem.

It destroyed the entire building and all its contents, with nothing to salvage.

This unfortunate incident happened on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but its level of destruction is all too visible.

The devasted actress amid tears took to her Instagram page to break the news with fans and followers.

She wrote: Everything that I have worked for in this Lagos, all my efforts to have a good place to live in this, all my late nights of hard work gone within a second.

I’m only left with my passport. Don’t know where I and my sister can go from here. I’m lost! Someone wake me up 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.