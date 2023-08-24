National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, Ebenezer Teye Larbi, has raised concerns about the posture of the police ahead of a demonstration against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison.

According to him, the police are being influenced by external forces to prevent the protest slated for September 5, 2023.

Mr Teye Larbi’s comment is in reaction to the police’s admonition to the Minority in Parliament to change the route of the demonstration to demand the resignation of Dr Addison and his deputies.

The police cited security concerns because the area in and around Bank of Ghana is considered a security zone.

But the NDC MP on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday claimed the posture of the police is politically motivated.

He stated that, the police’s u-turn after giving them the green light after a fruitful meeting is an “afterthought”.

“Why will somebody after agreeing with us change his mind; do they sell bomb at Bank of Ghana? Someone is just showing off power,” he fumed.

Mr Teye Larbi said their aim is to send a petition to the BoG Governor and nothing will stop them from doing that.

He added that, any attempt by the police to suppress the will of the people will be vehemently opposed.

“Don’t allow yourselves to be remote-controlled. The police should be resolute and be professional in the discharge of their duties,” he added.

Kwadaso MP Dr Kingsley Nyarko

But New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Kwadaso, Professor Kingsley Nyarko, who was also on the show chided NDC for creating tension in the country.

In his view, the demonstration against BoG Governor is “unnecessary” since the Central Bank has explained why it incurred such huge debt.

Professor Nyarko said the NDC just wants to score cheap political points with the protest ahead of the 2024 general election.