Celebrating a decade of spiritual awakening, Diana Hamilton’s iconic Awake Experience returns on February 18, 2024, at ICGC Christ Temple East.

The event promises an evening of soul-stirring worship starting at 4:pm.

Joining Diana Hamilton for this milestone celebration are renowned gospel acts, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, and Mercy Chinwo from Nigeria.

To secure your spot at this unforgettable gathering, simply dial 7258080# for tickets. Standard tickets are priced at 100 cedis, while the Double package offers two tickets for 180 Cedis. VIP access is available at 200 cedis, and families of five can enjoy admission for the price of four tickets.

For those desiring an elevated experience, premium tickets are available exclusively for ministry supporters.

In a interview on Adom FM’s Ofie Kwanso, Diana Hamilton discussed her latest release.

“The Doing of the Lord,” featuring Nigeria’s Mercy Chinwo. Reflecting on the song’s powerful message, she emphasized its relevance to anyone facing trials or anticipating breakthroughs in various aspects of life.

“The Doing of the Lord” swiftly ascended to the top spot on YouTube within a week of its release, and it secured the 14th position on the UK’s top 30 chart for several days. Garnering acclaim across Nigeria, the UK, and Ghana, the song has amassed significant praise, with “Adom” boasting 54,000 likes and “The Doing of the Lord” achieving the same milestone in just a week.

As anticipation builds for Diana Hamilton’s Awake Experience, attendees can expect an evening of profound worship, testimony, and spiritual renewal that transcends borders and touches hearts worldwide.

